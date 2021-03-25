Bassitt was named the Athletics' Opening Day starter Thursday and will get the nod against the Astros on April 1, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bassitt's 2.29 ERA last season may not have been remotely supported by his 3.59 FIP or 4.49 xFIP, but he'll get the honor nonetheless, beating out Frankie Montas, who struggled to a 5.60 ERA last season, as well as the talented but inexperienced Jesus Luzardo. Bassitt will be the team's fourth Opening Day starter in the last four years and the 15th in the last 17 seasons.