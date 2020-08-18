Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Monday's contest between the Athletics and the Diamondbacks. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while fanning three in 5.1 innings.

Bassitt came just two outs away from notching what would've been his second quality start of the season, but he might be trending in the wrong direction of late -- he has given up seven earned runs in his last 11 innings after beginning the season with just two earned runs in 16.2 frames. Either way, the 31-year-old right-hander has a strong 2.93 ERA following his first five starts of the season.