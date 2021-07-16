Bassitt is no longer starting Friday against Cleveland, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The A's will send Sean Manaea to the mound Friday and follow him with Frankie Montas on Saturday. The shuffle could be due to Bassitt throwing 24 pitches in Tuesday's All-Star Game, though the club has yet to comment on the change. Until further notice, Bassitt figures to have a chance to start Sunday's series finale.
