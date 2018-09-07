Bassitt will not start Friday's game against Texas, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Instead, Liam Hendriks will serve as the club's "opener," likely lasting an inning or two before turning the ball over to Bassitt or another member of Oakland's bullpen. If Bassitt is called upon to take over, he should be able to eat up a chunk of innings since he hasn't pitched in the last six days.

More News
Our Latest Stories