Bassitt is expected to open the 2020 season in the rotation spot originally intended for Jesus Luzardo, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo just arrived in summer camp Friday after quarantining due to a positive coronavirus test, and he'll therefore need to time to build his arm up for starting duty. Fortunately for manager Bob Melvin, Bassitt is a versatile veteran that has started 50 games for the Athletics the last four seasons and fashioned an impressive 10-5 record and 3.81 ERA in that capacity in 2019. The right-hander is likely to at least handle what would have been Luzardo's first couple of turns at the start of the regular season, and he's certainly capable of subsequently transitioning to long reliever if and when Luzardo is ready for a starter's workload.