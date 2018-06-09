Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Officially promoted to big leagues
Bassitt was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, and he's listed as the starting pitcher against the Royals.
As expected, Bassitt will join the big-league squad and he'll get the nod on the hill for Game 3 of Oakland's weekend series with Kansas City. He's posted a 6.10 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with a 40:14 K:BB over 38.1 innings at Triple-A Nashville this season.
