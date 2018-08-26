Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Officially recalled
The Athletics recalled Bassitt from Triple-A Nashville ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bassitt is likely just making a spot start for the Athletics, as manager Bob Melvin simply wanted to give all five of his rotation members an additional day of rest between starts. The 29-year-old has previously made six starts for the big club this season, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 25 strikeouts over 32 innings.
