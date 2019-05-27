Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Picks up win despite poor showing
Bassitt (3-1) surrendered five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings Monday in a win over the Angels.
Bassitt yielded a run in the second inning, two in the fourth and two more in the sixth prior to exiting the contest. Luckily for him, the Athletics were able to put six runs on the board by the time he was lifted from the ballgame. The right-hander failed to get through four full innings his last time out, so even though he wasn't at his best, Bassitt did make it through five frames and emerge victorious. He owns a 3.27 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 47 punchouts over 41.1 innings this season.
