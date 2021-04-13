Bassitt (1-2) allowed two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out four over five innings, as he picked up his first win of the season in a 9-5 victory over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Bassitt surrendered both of his runs in the third inning after issuing back-to-back walks and allowing both baserunners to score via a single and sac fly. His five free passes were the most he's allowed in a game since May of 2019, as he's come out of the gates with an 11:8 K:BB in his first three outings of the year. The positives from Monday are that he only allowed two hits and was able to keep the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard for the majority of his start. He'll look to rally back-to-back wins in his next start against the Tigers on Sunday.