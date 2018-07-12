Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Picks up win over Astros
Bassitt (2-3) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with one strikeout through five innings in a win Wednesday over the Astros.
Bassitt cruised through the Astros order the first time but was shaky the second time around, as he was touched up for two runs in the fourth and a solo home run in the fifth after opening with three hitless innings. Basset has just two quality starts in his first four appearances with the Athletics, and his rotation spot could be in jeopardy after the All-Star break upon the return of some of Oakland's injured pitchers despite his 3.38 ERA.
