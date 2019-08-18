Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Posts quality start in win
Bassitt (9-5) allowed three runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Astros on Saturday.
The Athletics allowed Bassitt to pitch the sixth despite the fact he was at 106 pitches going into the frame. Thanks to that trust, the 30-year-old posted his fourth straight quality start. This most recent run of success has helped Bassitt record a 4-1 record with a 2.36 ERA since the All-Star break. Overall, he owns a 3.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 119.2 innings this season. Bassitt will face the Giants Saturday in his next start.
