Bassitt is a leading candidate to be recalled from Triple-A Nashville in the coming days if Daniel Gossett (elbow) requires a stay on the disabled list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bassitt has already been up twice with the big-league club this season, although he's yet to appear in a game. The right-hander's body of work with the Sounds hasn't exactly been inspiring, as he's generated a 6.10 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 38.1 innings across 10 appearances (seven starts). Bassitt last saw major-league action with the Athletics in 2016, when he went 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA over five starts.