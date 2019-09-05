Bassitt won't make his next start until Saturday against the Tigers after he left the team Wednesday following the birth of his daughter, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt had initially been lined up to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels, but he'll instead take a few days off to celebrate the arrival of his first child. The Athletics have plenty of pitching depth on hand with the expanded September roster, so Bassitt won't be formally placed on the paternity list. Brett Anderson will instead be moved up in the pitching schedule to take the hill Thursday on five days' rest.