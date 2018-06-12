Manager Bob Melvin reported Tuesday that Bassitt would be the "first option" to replace Trevor Cahill (Achilles) in the rotation when he is placed on the disabled list, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt will likely be recalled from Triple-A Nashville in the coming days to fill Trevor Cahill's spot in the rotation, as the starter is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list with an Achilles injury. Bassitt twirled seven innings of one-run ball against the Royals on Saturday.