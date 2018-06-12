Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Recall looming
Manager Bob Melvin reported Tuesday that Bassitt would be the "first option" to replace Trevor Cahill (Achilles) in the rotation when he is placed on the disabled list, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Bassitt will likely be recalled from Triple-A Nashville in the coming days to fill Trevor Cahill's spot in the rotation, as the starter is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list with an Achilles injury. Bassitt twirled seven innings of one-run ball against the Royals on Saturday.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Sent back to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Tough-luck loser Saturday•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Officially promoted to big leagues•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Promotion possible in coming days•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Sent back to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart