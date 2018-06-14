Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Recalled from Nashville
Bassitt was called up to the majors Thursday.
Bassitt is expected to take the place of Trevor Cahill (Achilles) in the rotation after the latter was put on the 10-day DL in a corresponding move. Looking ahead, Bassitt is tentatively on track to start Friday's series opener against the Angels. During his lone appearance in the big leagues this season, Bassitt allowed just one run off three hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings versus Kansas City on Saturday.
