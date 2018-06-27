Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Recalled from Nashville
Bassitt was called up from Triple-A Nashville ahead of his start against Detroit on Wednesday.
As expected, Bassitt will join Oakland to make his fourth start of the season at the major-league level. Across his previous three starts, he's logged a 3.86 ERA and 13:3 K:BB in 16.1 innings, which includes a rough showing in Chicago versus the White Sox on June 22. In a corresponding move, the Athletics placed Daniel Mengden on the DL with a sprained right foot.
