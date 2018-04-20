Bassitt was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt will join the major-league squad as a long reliever that has the potential to make a spot start if necessary. The 29-year-old has logged a 0.69 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 12:4 K:BB over 13 innings of work with Nashville over three appearances in 2018. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Danny Coulombe to Triple-A.