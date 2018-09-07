Bassitt was called up from Triple-A Nashville prior to his expected start against Texas on Friday.

As expected, Bassitt rejoined the big-league roster ahead of his outing versus the Rangers, which will mark just his second appearance for Oakland since early July. On the year, he's logged a 3.19 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 28 strikeouts across 36.2 innings (seven starts) for the club.