Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Returns to mound work
Bassitt threw off a mound Friday for the first time since taking a liner off his shin during the Athletics' series against the Mariners in Japan, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The bruise sent Bassitt to the injured list to open the season, though it doesn't appear that he'll be out too long. Aaron Brooks is currently the team's fifth starter, but Bassitt could push him for the spot once he's ready to return.
