The A's haven't decided if Bassitt will work as a starter or reliever in 2018, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt worked his way back last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2016. While he initially was looking to return as a starter, a setback in his recovery forced him to finish the season in a relief role. It's possible the A's keep him in the bullpen to help preserve his arm, though that will depend on how Bassitt feels when he reports to camp.