Bassitt (3-2) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out two as the A's fell 3-1.

The right-hander got lifted after 107 pitches (66 strikes), coming up one out short of his fifth quality start of the season. Bassitt will take a 3.57 ERA and 53:20 K:BB through 53 innings into his next outing Friday, at home against the Mariners.