Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Season-opening role in flux
Bassitt made three starts over four Cactus League appearances before spring training was suspended, but A.J. Puk's improving shoulder could relegate the former to a bullpen role to open 2020.
The veteran right-hander was projected to open the season as a back-end starter when Opening Day was still slated to unfold March 26, as Puk's shoulder issues were expected to keep him sidelined for the early portion of the campaign. The subsequent and considerable delay to the start of the season has bought Puk plenty of recovery time, however, and Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle recently reported the promising southpaw was back to throwing from up to 120 feet. Nevertheless, Bassitt's roster spot doesn't appear to be in any danger, considering his versatility, 2019 body of work (2-0 record, 3.18 ERA) and upper-90s velocity.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Likely to open season in rotation•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Stands out against hitters•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Avoids arbitration with A's•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Impresses in relief•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Moves to bullpen•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Early exit in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings comparison: Scott vs. Frank
Newcomer Frank Stampfl has released his rankings. Scott White highlights some of the key disagreements.
-
2020 sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Narvaez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profile: Bohm can bop
Alec Bohm is getting closer to making a big impact on the Phillies with a combination of contact...
-
Prospect Profile: Kirilloff bat is key
Alex Kirilloff will have to consistently tap into his hitting tools to make an impact with...
-
Prospect Profile: Don't overlook Kieboom
Carter Kieboom's first taste of the big leagues was brief and awful, but the upside remains.