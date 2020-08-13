Bassitt (2-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Angels after giving up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over 5.2 innings.

The right-hander was closing in on a quality start as he struck out the first two batters of the sixth inning, but a solo homer from Anthony Rendon spelled an end to his outing. Bassitt has enjoyed a strong start to 2020 with a 2.42 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB through 22.1 innings, and he lines up to pitch at Arizona early next week.