Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Sent back to Nashville
Bassitt was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Bassitt will return to the minor-league level after taking the loss during Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings. This move comes as a slight surprise since it was figured that Bassitt would continue to fill the rotational void left by Trevor Cahill (Achilles), so the Athletics will need to find another starter for their upcoming series in Detroit next week. Josh Lucas could be a candidate to make a spot start or Andrew Triggs (forearm) may be available to return from the disabled list, though an answer should come by the end of this weekend.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Takes loss in nightcap•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Confirmed for Friday start•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Thursday's outing postponed•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Takes loss in second start•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Confirmed for Friday's start•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Recalled from Nashville•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...