Bassitt was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Bassitt will return to the minor-league level after taking the loss during Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings. This move comes as a slight surprise since it was figured that Bassitt would continue to fill the rotational void left by Trevor Cahill (Achilles), so the Athletics will need to find another starter for their upcoming series in Detroit next week. Josh Lucas could be a candidate to make a spot start or Andrew Triggs (forearm) may be available to return from the disabled list, though an answer should come by the end of this weekend.

