Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Sent back to Nashville
The Athletics optioned Bassitt to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
Bassitt was impressive in his season debut for the Athletics on Saturday against the Royals, tossing seven innings of one-run ball and giving up three hits and a walk while striking out six in a losing effort. The Athletics are hopeful that Trevor Cahill (Achilles) will be ready to make his subsequent start Friday against the Angels, but if the right-hander is unable to take the hill and requires a trip to the disabled list, Bassitt would likely be recalled in a corresponding move to fill the void in the rotation, according to Jane Lee of MLB.com.
