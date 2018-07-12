Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Sent down to Nashville
Bassitt was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bassitt will journey back down to the minors in order to make room for Trevor Cahill (Achilles), who was reinstated from the disabled list ahead of his start against the Astros on Thursday. As Slusser mentions, Bassitt is a solid candidate to rejoin the Athletics after the All-Star break, though that will likely be in a middle-relief role barring any additional injuries to the club's rotation.
