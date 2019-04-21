Bassitt will make his first start of 2019 on Monday against the Rangers, Alex Espinoza of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas last Wednesday in the wake of Marco Estrada's placement on the injured list with a lumbar strain. Bassitt had his own health challenges already this season, as spent time on the IL with a right shin contusion caused by a liner he'd taken in a Japan exhibition against the Nippon-Ham Fighters in March. The veteran made three rehab starts overall and worked up to 72 pitches in his final one, so manager Bob Melvin projects Bassitt as capable of going up to between 90 and 95 pitches Monday.