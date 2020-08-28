Bassitt will start Friday against the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was set to start Thursday against the Rangers, but both team agreed not to play as part of the recent league-wide protests. Bassitt has a 2.97 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB through 33.2 innings this season.
