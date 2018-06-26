Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Set to start Wednesday
Bassitt will be called up to start Wednesday against the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics' rotation has been hammered by injuries, with Daniel Mengden (foot) the latest victim. Bassitt has a 3.86 ERA in three starts for Oakland this year. He'll square off against the Tigers' Mike Fiers.
