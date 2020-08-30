Bassitt (2-2) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over three-plus innings. He struck out two.

Two of the hits off Bassitt left the yard, accounting for all the damage against him and all the Houston offense in the matinee, and the blasts inflated his ERA to 3.72. The right-hander threw 35 of 62 pitches for strikes before getting chased from what was his shortest outing of the year. He'll look to rebound in his next start Thursday in Seattle.