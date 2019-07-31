Bassitt held Milwaukee scoreless over six innings Tuesday but did not factor into the decision, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six.

Bassitt limited the Brewers to a trio of singles and a walk but was denied a victory when the Oakland bullpen failed to protect a 1-0 lead. He needed only 83 pitches to complete six innings, earning his sixth quality start of the season. The 30-year-old has been on a roll since the All-Star break, giving up six earned runs in 23 innings while compiling a 21:5 K:BB. He'll carry an overall 3.84 ERA and 1.17 WHIP into his next scheduled start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.