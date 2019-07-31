Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Shuts down Brewers over six innings
Bassitt held Milwaukee scoreless over six innings Tuesday but did not factor into the decision, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six.
Bassitt limited the Brewers to a trio of singles and a walk but was denied a victory when the Oakland bullpen failed to protect a 1-0 lead. He needed only 83 pitches to complete six innings, earning his sixth quality start of the season. The 30-year-old has been on a roll since the All-Star break, giving up six earned runs in 23 innings while compiling a 21:5 K:BB. He'll carry an overall 3.84 ERA and 1.17 WHIP into his next scheduled start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.
