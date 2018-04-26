Bassitt was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Bassitt will head back to the minors after a brief stint with the big club during which he didn't see any game action. The 29-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery back in 2016. He'll continue to serve as organizational pitching depth with the Sounds.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories