Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Shuttled back to minors
Bassitt was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Bassitt will head back to the minors after a brief stint with the big club during which he didn't see any game action. The 29-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery back in 2016. He'll continue to serve as organizational pitching depth with the Sounds.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Recalled from Nashville•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Sent to minors•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Stretching out as starter•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Role remains uncertain•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Heads to Triple-A following activation•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Impress in recent pair of rehab outings•
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...