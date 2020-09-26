Bassit did not factor into the decision during Friday's win despite holding the Mariners scoreless across five innings. He allowed five hits and no walks while striking out six.

The 31-year-old was brilliant in what turned into a pitcher's duel. Luckily, the A's came through with the win in the 10th inning. It was just the fourth time this year that Bassit did not allow any runs or free passes. The right-hander finishes the 2020 regular season campaign with a 2.29 ERA, good for fourth lowest among American League starters.