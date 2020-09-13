Bassitt (4-2) allowed one earned run on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers.

Bassitt didn't allow a run until Joey Gallo took him deep in the sixth inning. Otherwise, he dominated the Rangers lineup to generate a season-best eight strikeouts that were backed by 17 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes across 100 total pitches. Bassitt has now allowed one earned run across his last two starts -- spanning 15 innings. The recent run has lowered his ERA to 2.92 across 49.1 frames. Bassitt is projected to take the mound again Friday against the Giants.