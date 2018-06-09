Bassitt will get the nod Saturday against the Royals, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt is set to make his first appearance in the big-leagues since 2015, when he started 13 games and posted a 3.56 ERA and 64:30 K:BB across 86 innings. He'll take Trevor Cahill's (Achilles) spot in the rotation and will be officially called up prior to the game.