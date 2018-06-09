Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Slated to start Saturday
Bassitt will get the nod Saturday against the Royals, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Bassitt is set to make his first appearance in the big-leagues since 2015, when he started 13 games and posted a 3.56 ERA and 64:30 K:BB across 86 innings. He'll take Trevor Cahill's (Achilles) spot in the rotation and will be officially called up prior to the game.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Promotion possible in coming days•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Summoned to majors•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Shuttled back to minors•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Recalled from Nashville•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Sent to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...