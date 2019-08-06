Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Solid in no-decision
Bassitt threw six innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday, giving up two earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two as the Athletics fell 6-5.
Bassitt tossed his third quality start in his last five outings, but it wasn't enough to get him his eighth win of the season, as he was locked in a pitcher's duel with an equally solid Kyle Hendricks. Still, the 30-year-old is logging a solid season for Oakland, as he's now sporting a 3.80 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and a 101:39 K:BB over 106.2 innings. He'll take the mound next in a Sunday road matchup against the White Sox.
