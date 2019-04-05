Bassitt (lower leg) fired three perfect innings in High-A Stockton's win over Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, recording seven strikeouts.

As his final line implies, Bassitt was efficient and sharp, firing 30 of 47 pitches for strikes. The veteran right-hander's success isn't overly surprising considering the lower level of competition, but the overriding takeaway is that he seems to be on the precipice of activation. It remains to be seen if Bassitt will require at least one more minor-league outing, considering Thursday's included a solid workload.

