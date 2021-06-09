Bassitt (6-2) won Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Arizona, going seven innings and allowing two runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
It only took 88 pitches for Bassitt to get through seven frames as he allowed all five base runners and both runs in the second and seventh innings, the other five being 1-2-3. The quality start was his eighth in his last 10 starts and Bassitt lowered his ERA to 3.44 with the successful outing.
