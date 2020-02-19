Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Stands out against hitters
Bassitt caught the eye of manager Bob Melvin during his first time facing hitters Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander was one of the most versatile members of the Athletics' staff last season, logging 25 starts and three relief appearances while generating a solid 3.81 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 144 innings. Bassitt was one of several pitchers to face hitters for the first time this spring Tuesday, and his stuff particularly stood out to Melvin, who was also highly complimentary of how nimble an asset the 31-year-old proved to be last season. Bassitt, who avoided arbitration by inking a one-year, $2.25 million contract in January, could be slated for more relief work this season if the promising duo of Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk lock down the last two spots in the rotation this spring.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...