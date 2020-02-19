Bassitt caught the eye of manager Bob Melvin during his first time facing hitters Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander was one of the most versatile members of the Athletics' staff last season, logging 25 starts and three relief appearances while generating a solid 3.81 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 144 innings. Bassitt was one of several pitchers to face hitters for the first time this spring Tuesday, and his stuff particularly stood out to Melvin, who was also highly complimentary of how nimble an asset the 31-year-old proved to be last season. Bassitt, who avoided arbitration by inking a one-year, $2.25 million contract in January, could be slated for more relief work this season if the promising duo of Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk lock down the last two spots in the rotation this spring.