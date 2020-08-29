Bassitt's scheduled start against the Astros on Friday was postponed, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The two teams decided not to play Friday in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. The game will be made up as a doubleheader Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It's unclear whether Bassitt will get the start.
