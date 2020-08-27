Bassitt's scheduled start against the Rangers on Thursday was postponed, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Both teams agreed not to play Thursday's series finale in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. It's not yet known when the game will be made up or how the Athletics will adjust their pitching rotation.
