Bassitt will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers.

Paul Blackburn was originally expected to start Saturday night, but he'll take the hill in the matinee instead. That will set Bassitt up for the nightcap, when he'll look to build on the 3-1 record, 3.42 ERA and 1.14 WHIP he's generated this season across 47.1 innings.