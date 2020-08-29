Bassitt will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bassitt's scheduled start Friday was postponed, but he'll start as part of a twin bill Saturday instead. Frankie Montas will take the mound for the Athletics in Game 1.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Start vs. Astros postponed•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Set to start Friday•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Start vs. Rangers postponed•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Takes first loss•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: No-decision Monday•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Secures second victory•