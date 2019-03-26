Bassitt and Aaron Brooks are viewed as the main candidates for the final available spot in Oakland's rotation, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

With a 5.40 ERA and 12:1 K:BB in 10 innings this spring, Bassitt has marginally outperformed Brooks (6.00 ERA, 9:4 K:BB over nine frames), but that probably doesn't afford the former any sort of noteworthy edge in the job battle. Instead, the fact that Brooks has no minor-league options remaining and would have to be exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster likely works against Bassitt, who still has an option left. Brooks will start in Tuesday's exhibition finale against the Giants, with Bassitt potentially following him as both attempt to make their case for the rotation.