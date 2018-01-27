Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Stretching out as starter
Manager Bob Melvin said Bassitt will likely be stretched out as a starter, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It appears Bassitt will get a chance to compete for a rotation spot in spring training, though Melvin also noted that the right-handed hurler could wind up in the bullpen in he doesn't impress as a starter in camp. While he's primarily served as a starter throughout his professional career, Bassitt has also spent some time in a relief role, including a bullpen stint at the end of 2017 which was triggered by a setback in his recovery from 2016 Tommy John surgery.
