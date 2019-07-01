Bassitt (5-3) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk across 5.2 innings Sunday to earn the win over the Angels. He struck out seven.

Bassitt cruised through the first five innings, with the only real damage to his ledger coming on a solo home run from Shohei Ohtani in the fourth. He ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth, allowing a run on three hits before he was pulled with two outs. Although Bassitt has failed to complete six frames in any of his last five starts, he still owns a winning record and a respectable 3.80 ERA for the season. He'll look to build on this effort in his next start on the road against the Mariners.