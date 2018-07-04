Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Strikes out six in no-decision
Bassitt struck out six and walked three in 4.2 innings against the Padres on Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits in a no-decision.
Bassitt gave up just one extra-base hit in the start -- a double by Wil Myers -- and needed 88 pitches (58 strikes) to get through 4.2 innings. In five starts this year Bassitt has a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and has thrown two quality starts. There are several A's starting pitchers that might be coming off the disabled list soon (Daniel Mengden, Brett Anderson, and Daniel Gosset) so it remains to be seen what Bassitt's role will be should one of those guys come back into the rotation.
