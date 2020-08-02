Bassitt (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in 5.2 innings, earning the win versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Bassitt gave up an RBI single to Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning, but that was the only damage on his line in a second consecutive strong performance. The right-handed Bassitt has now allowed only one run in 9.2 innings, with a 12:1 K:BB. The 31-year-old's ability to turn in quality outings may interest fantasy managers, although his next start is expected to be a tough test at home versus the Astros on Friday.