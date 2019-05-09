Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Strong showing in loss
Bassitt allowed three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine and walking one across 7.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Reds.
Bassitt (1-1) allowed two home runs early -- one in the first and third innings respectively -- but held the Reds to just two hits across his last 4.2 frames. He wasn't particularly dominant -- he generated only 10 swinging strikes -- but kept the ball on the ground and required only 93 pitches to record his 23 outs. Bassitt continues to pitch very well, racking up a 0.97 WHIP and 2.55 ERA across his first four starts of the season. He'll look to keep that going in his next outing, likely to come Thursday at Detroit.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...