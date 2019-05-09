Bassitt allowed three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine and walking one across 7.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Reds.

Bassitt (1-1) allowed two home runs early -- one in the first and third innings respectively -- but held the Reds to just two hits across his last 4.2 frames. He wasn't particularly dominant -- he generated only 10 swinging strikes -- but kept the ball on the ground and required only 93 pitches to record his 23 outs. Bassitt continues to pitch very well, racking up a 0.97 WHIP and 2.55 ERA across his first four starts of the season. He'll look to keep that going in his next outing, likely to come Thursday at Detroit.