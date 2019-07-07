Bassitt (5-4) pitched 4.1 innings in a loss Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Mariners.

Bassitt did well for the first three innings, but allowed two homers in the fourth and got into more trouble in the fifth before getting replaced by Wei-Chung Wang. Bassitt has only posted two quality starts over his last 10 outings. The right-hander has a 4.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 77.2 innings this season. His next start is expected to come at home against the White Sox.