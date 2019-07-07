Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Struggles in loss
Bassitt (5-4) pitched 4.1 innings in a loss Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Mariners.
Bassitt did well for the first three innings, but allowed two homers in the fourth and got into more trouble in the fifth before getting replaced by Wei-Chung Wang. Bassitt has only posted two quality starts over his last 10 outings. The right-hander has a 4.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 77.2 innings this season. His next start is expected to come at home against the White Sox.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fails to last five frames•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Falls short of quality start•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Charged with loss•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Saddled with second loss•
-
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Starting nightcap of doubleheader•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...